WINNERS: 2 MegaMillions Players Each Take Home $10K In South Jersey

Two lucky MegaMillions players in South Jersey won $10,000 apiece in Tuesday's drawing, state Lottery officials said

There were two third-tier prizewinning tickets sold that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball.

The winning tickets were purchased at:

Wegmans Food Markets on Route 70 West in Cherry Hill; Camden County; and,

Xpress Mart at 1715 East Wheat Road in Vineland, Cumberland County.

The winning numbers for the June 22 drawing were: 01, 26, 48, 51, and 59.

The Gold Mega Ball was 25, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.In addition to the third-tier prizes, 16 New Jersey players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500, state Lottery officials said.

Three of those winning NJ tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prizes to $2,000, Lottery officials said.

The MegaMillions jackpot rolls to $50 million for the next drawing on Friday, June 25, at 11:00 p.m.

