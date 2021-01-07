WINNER: Powerball Ticket Worth $50K Sold In Essex County

A New Jersey Lottery ticket good for $50,000 was sold in Essex County.

The winning numbers from the Wednesday, Jan. 6 Powerball drawing were 01, 20, 22, 60, and 66.

The Red Power Ball number was 03. The Multiplier number was 03.

The ticket was sold at Quick Shop Food on Mount Pleasant Avenue in West Orange.

More than 99,900 New Jersey players took home an estimated $534,685 in prizes ranging from $4 to $300.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $470 million for the next drawing to be held Saturday, Jan. 9, at 10:59 p.m.

