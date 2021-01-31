Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
News

WINNER: Powerball Ticket Hitting $33.2 Million Jackpot Sold Somewhere In New Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Powerball 01/30/21
Powerball 01/30/21 Video Credit: WTWO WAWV TV

Did you play the Powerball in New Jersey this weekend? There's a chance you're $33.2 million richer.

The winning ticket from Saturday night's drawing was sold somewhere in the Garden State, however, lottery officials haven't yet announced where.

The winning numbers for Saturday night's drawing were 1, 2, 7, 52 and 61. The Powerball drawn was 4 with a Power Play of 3X.

Last weekend, a Powerball ticket good for $23.2 million was sold in Clifton (Passaic County).

