Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Worker Injured In East Rutherford Chemical Accident
News

WINNER: Powerball Ticket Good For $50K Sold In Bergen County

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Leonia News & Stationery
Leonia News & Stationery Photo Credit: Google Maps

A lucky Powerball ticket was sold in Bergen County.

The New Jersey Lottery ticket from Wednesday's drawing wins the third-tier prize of $50,000.

The winning numbers were 16, 23, 28, 40, and 63. The Red Power Ball number was 01. The Multiplier number was 02.

The ticket was sold at Leonia News & Stationery, 338 Broad Ave., in Leonia.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $157 million for the next drawing to be held Saturday, May 8, at 10:59 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.