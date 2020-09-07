Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
WINNER: Powerball Ticket Good For $500K Sold In Elizabeth

Cecilia Levine
A Powerball ticket worth $500,000 was sold in Elizabeth.

The ticket from Wednesday's drawing was worth $50,000, but because it was purchased with the Power Play multiplier, it is now worth ten times as much.

The winning numbers were 03, 10, 34, 36, and 62. The Red Power Ball number was 05. The Multiplier number was 10.

The ticket was sold at D & L Meat and Deli on Fairmount Avenue.

he Powerball jackpot rolls to $79 million for the next drawing to be held Saturday, July 11, at 10:59 p.m.

