WINNER: Powerball Player In South Jersey Takes Home $50,000

One lucky New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Saturday.

The winning numbers for the March 13 Powerball drawing were: 05, 11, 51, 56, and 61. The Red Power Ball number was 02. The Multiplier number was 02.

The third-tier prize is worth $50,000.

The winning ticket was sold at Gift Box at Caesars, 2100 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City, according to state Lottery officials.

The Powerball jackpot now rolls to $184 million for the next drawing on Wednesday at 10:59 p.m.

