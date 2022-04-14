WINNER: Powerball Lottery Player Takes Home $50K On Jersey Shore

One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball for the Wednesday, April 13, drawing to win the $50,000 third-tier prize.

The ticket was sold at Circle K – Keansburg, 120 Carr Ave., Keansburg in Monmouth County.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, April 13, drawing were: 14, 16, 41, 63, and 68. The Red Power Ball number was 26. The Power Play was 2X.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $325 million for the next drawing to be held Saturday, April 16, at 10:59 pm.

The Double Play drawing results for the Wednesday, April 13, drawing were: 17, 51, 54, 55, and 58. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 19.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.