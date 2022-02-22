WINNER: Powerball Lottery Player Takes Home $50K In South Jersey

One lucky New Jersey Lottery player matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Saturday, Feb.19,

The winning ticket took home a $50,000 third-tier prize.

The ticket was sold at Mand Petroleum, 5312 Route 49, Millville in Cumberland County.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, Feb.19, drawing were: 03, 10, 15, 33, and 42. The Red Power Ball number was 11. The Power Play was 2X.

The Double Play drawing results for the Saturday, Feb. 19, drawing were: 21, 22, 30, 41, and 67. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 03.

