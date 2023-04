One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball in the Saturday, April 1, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize.

That ticket was sold at Warwick Wine & Spirits, 600 S. Warwick Road, Hi-Nella in Camden County.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, April 1, drawing were: 11, 19, 21, 29, and 52. The Red Power Ball number was 17. The Power Play was 4X.

