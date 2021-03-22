Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
WINNER: Powerball Good For $150K Sold In Passaic County

355 Warwick Turnpike in Hewitt.
355 Warwick Turnpike in Hewitt. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket good for $150,000 was sold in Passaic County.

The ticket from Saturday's Powerball drawing was sold at Jackpocket on  Warwick Turnpike in Hewitt.

That ticket was purchased with the Powerplay, multiplying the prize to $150,000.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, March 20, drawing were: 01, 06, 22, 42, and 61. The Red Power Ball number was 04. The Multiplier number was 03. 

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $220 million for the next drawing to be held Wednesday, March 24, at 10:59 p.m.

