WINNER: Powerball Good For $150K Sold In Passaic County

A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket good for $150,000 was sold in Passaic County.

The ticket from Saturday's Powerball drawing was sold at Jackpocket on Warwick Turnpike in Hewitt.

That ticket was purchased with the Powerplay, multiplying the prize to $150,000. The ticket was sold at n Passaic County.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, March 20, drawing were: 01, 06, 22, 42, and 61. The Red Power Ball number was 04. The Multiplier number was 03.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $220 million for the next drawing to be held Wednesday, March 24, at 10:59 p.m.

