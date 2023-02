One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for Saturday, Feb. 25,

The second-tier prize was worth $50,000.

That ticket was sold at Stop & Shop #850, 800 F Denow Rd., Pennington in Mercer County.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, Feb. 25, drawing were: 11, 24, 58, 66 and 67. The Red Power Ball number was 26. The Power Play was 3X.

