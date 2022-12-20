Contact Us
News

WINNER: NJ Powerball Player Takes Home $50K

Jon Craig
Jersey Farms
Jersey Farms

One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Monday, Dec. 19, winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. 

That ticket was sold at Jersey Farms Food Store, 2540 Old Hooper Ave., Brick in Ocean County.

The winning numbers for the Monday, Dec. 19, drawing were: 07, 37, 55, 65, and 67. The Red Power Ball number was 12. The Power Play was 5X

The Double Play drawing results for the Monday, Dec. 19, drawing were: 18, 32, 40, 65, and 67. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 06.

