WINNER: NJ Powerball Player Takes Home $50K

One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball in the Wednesday, Nov. 9, drawing winning the $50,000 third-tier prize.

The winning ticket was sold at Applegreen Cleveland, MM 92.9 North NJ Turnpike, Woodbridge in Middlesex County.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, Nov. 9, drawing were: 07, 14, 24, 30, and 56. The Red Power Ball number was 07. The Power Play was 2X.

The Double Play drawing results for the Wednesday, Nov. 9, drawing were: 04, 15, 31, 52, and 62. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 16.

