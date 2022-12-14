WINNER: NJ Mega Millions Lottery Player Takes Home $10K

There was one third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Tuesday, Dec. 13, Mega Millions lottery drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize.

That ticket was purchased at Secaucus Exxon, 209 Route 3 East, Secaucus in Hudson County,

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, Dec. 13, drawing were: 14, 22, 48, 58 and 68. The Gold Mega Ball was 06, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

