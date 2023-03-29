WINNER: NJ Mega Millions Lottery Player Takes Home $10K From 7-Eleven

There was one third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Tuesday, March 28, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball.

The prize is worth $10,000.

That ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven #10957, 900 Arena Dr., Trenton in Mercer County.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, March 28, drawing were: 02, 03, 18, 32 and 68. The Gold Mega Ball was 24, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

The Mega Millions jackpot rolls to $355 million.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.