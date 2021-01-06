Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
WINNER: New Mega-Millionaire In Camden County

Jon Craig
A winning Mega Millions ticket good for $124 million was sold in New Jersey. Photo Credit: MegaMillions.com
Masso’s Deli & Pizzeria in Gibbsboro Photo Credit: Google Maps

While no one won Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot, there was a $1 million winner in Camden County.

The lucky player matched five of the five white balls to win the second-tier prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at Masso’s Deli & Pizzeria, 11 Lakeview Dr. North in Gibbsboro.

The winning numbers were: 20, 43, 51, 55, and 57. The Gold Mega Ball was 04, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

There were three third-tier prizewinning tickets sold that matched four of the five white balls and the gold ball winning $10,000. Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:

  • Morris County: B and J Market, 5 Edison Rd., Lake Hopatcong;
  • Ocean County: Country Farm, 550 Route 530, Whiting; and,
  • Somerset County: Quick Chek #171, 300 Route 206, Raritan.

The Mega Millions jackpot now rolls to $490 million for Friday's drawing, making it the 8th-largest jackpot in the game’s history. 

