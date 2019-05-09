WINNER: Morris County Woman Scores $1M Scratch-Off Ticket

Jean Ball of Rockaway has been a regular New Jersey Lottery player for years.

Her lucky penny came through on a $20 Instant Cash Millionaire Scratch-Off ticket, scoring her the $1 million prize.

Thinking she was mistaken, Ball checked several times to be sure before finally taking the ticket to Quick Check on West Main Street to confirm her good fortune.

This was Ball's very first big win and told her mom immediately, who was overjoyed and knew she wouldn’t have to worry about her daughter's financial future.

While at Lottery Headquarters filing her claim, Ball told officials that the win hadn’t set in yet. She’ll continue to play lottery games and actually already had her tickets for that evening.

She also said she will continue to go to work each day and to take care of her mother.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.