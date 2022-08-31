Contact Us
WINNER: Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Worth $10K Sold In Morris County

Valerie Musson
7-Eleven on Columbia Tpke. in Florham Park
7-Eleven on Columbia Tpke. in Florham Park Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

It's a winner! A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $10,000 was sold in Morris County.

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for the Tuesday, Aug. 30 drawing was sold at 7-Eleven on Columbia Tpke. in Florham Park, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 02, 38, 55, 57 and 65. The Gold Mega Ball was 17, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The lucky ticket holder is eligible for the $10,000 third-tier prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot now totals $169 million, and the next drawing will be held on Friday, Sept. 2.

