Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Newly Transplanted NJ Boy, 14, Shot, Killed In Harlem, NYPD Says
News

WINNER: Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Worth $10K Sold At ShopRite

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
ShopRite
ShopRite Photo Credit: Google Maps

There was one third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Tuesday, July 19, Mega Millions lottery drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. 

That ticket was purchased at ShopRite #466, 611 West Union Ave., Bound Brook in Somerset County.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, July 19, drawing were: 02, 31, 32, 37 and 70. The Gold Mega Ball was 25, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The MegaMillions jackpot now rolls to $630 million.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.