WINNER: Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Worth $10K Sold At Jersey Shore Walmart

There was one third-tier prizewinning ticket sold that matched four of the five white balls and the gold ball, winning $10,000 in Tuesday's Mega Millions lottery drawing.

That ticket was purchased at Walmart #3236, 326 West Main St., Freehold in Monmouth County, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

One New York ticket matched all five of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $126 million Mega Millions jackpot. The estimated cash value was $84.5 million.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, March 8, drawing were: 07, 18, 38, 58, and 64. The Gold Mega Ball was 24, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.