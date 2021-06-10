Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

News

WINNER: Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In New Jersey

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
A ticket matching all five white balls for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing was sold at Adriano’s Liquors on N. Clinton Avenue in Trenton, New Jersey Lottery officials said.
A ticket matching all five white balls for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing was sold at Adriano’s Liquors on N. Clinton Avenue in Trenton, New Jersey Lottery officials said. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

It's a winner! A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth a whopping $1 million was sold in New Jersey.

A ticket matching all five white balls for Tuesday’s drawing was sold at Adriano’s Liquors on N. Clinton Avenue in Trenton, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 07, 11, 18, 30, and 36. The Gold Mega Ball was 04, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The lucky ticket holder is eligible for the $1 million second-tier prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot now totals $60 million, and the next drawing will be held Friday, Oct. 8.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.