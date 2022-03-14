WINNER: Mega Millions Lottery Player Takes Home $10K On Jersey Shore

One lucky Lottery player won $10,000 in the latest Mega Millions drawing.

There was one third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Friday, March 11, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball.

That ticket was purchased at Acme #4932, 616 Newman-Springs Road in Lincroft, Monmouth County.

The winning numbers for the Friday, March 11, drawing were: 24, 28, 39, 44, and 66. The Gold Mega Ball was 25, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

