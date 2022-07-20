WINNER: Mega Millions Lottery Player Takes Home $10K At ShopRite

There was one third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Tuesday, July 19, Mega Millions lottery drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize.

That ticket was purchased at ShopRite #466, 611 West Union Ave., Bound Brook in Somerset County.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, July 19, drawing were: 02, 31, 32, 37 and 70. The Gold Mega Ball was 25, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The MegaMillions jackpot now rolls to $630 million.

