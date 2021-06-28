WINNER: Lottery Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In Warren County

It's a winner! A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth a whopping $1 million was sold in Warren County.

A ticket matching all five white balls for Friday’s drawing was sold at Philbert’s Pub on West Washington Avenue in Washington, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 17, 20, 42, 45, and 65. The Gold Mega Ball was 12, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

The lucky ticket holder is eligible for the $1 million second-tier prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot now totals $61 million, and the next drawing will be held Tuesday, June 29.

