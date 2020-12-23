WINNER: Lottery Ticket Good For $10K Sold In Bergen County

A New Jersey Lottery ticket winning $10,000 was sold in Bergen County.

The ticket from Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was sold at the Lodi Mini Market on Terhune Avenue in Lodi.

The winning numbers were: 29, 53, 56, 59, and 67. The Gold Mega Ball was 21, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

In addition to the third-tier prize won, 24 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500.

Five of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prizes to $1,000. Moreover, 40,464 other New Jersey players took home $150,906 in prizes ranging from $2 to $400.

