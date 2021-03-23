WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Worth $935K Sold In Passaic County

A delicatessen in Passaic County has sold another winning New Jersey lottery ticket.

One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $935,897 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Monday's drawing.

The winning numbers were: 16, 18, 21, 31, and 45 and the XTRA number was: 02.

The retailer, Utopia Deli (Jackpocket) will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.

The deli utilizes a mobile app called Jackpocket, which has reported several big lottery wins in recent months.

The deli is located at 355 Warwick Turnpike in Hewitt.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.