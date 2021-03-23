Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police: Unruly Rehab Patient Hits Rochelle Park Officer In Head With Wheelchair Foot Rest
News

WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Worth $935K Sold In Passaic County

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Utopia Deli
Utopia Deli Photo Credit: Google Maps

A delicatessen in Passaic County has sold another winning New Jersey lottery ticket.

One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $935,897 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Monday's drawing.

The winning numbers were: 16, 18, 21, 31, and 45 and the XTRA number was: 02. 

The retailer, Utopia Deli (Jackpocket) will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. 

The deli utilizes a mobile app called Jackpocket, which has reported several big lottery wins in recent months.

The deli is located at 355 Warwick Turnpike in  Hewitt.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.