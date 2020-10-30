WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Worth $512.5K Sold In Ocean County

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Jon Craig
Princeton Avenue Deli & Dairy in Brick Township
Princeton Avenue Deli & Dairy in Brick Township Photo Credit: Google Maps

A winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket was sold in Ocean County, state Lottery officials said.

One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the $512,525 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Thursday's drawing. 

The winning numbers were: 18, 20, 21, 30, and 42 and the XTRA number was: 03. 

The winning ticket was sold at Princeton Avenue Deli & Dairy, 300 Princeton Ave. in  Brick Township, officials said.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. 

