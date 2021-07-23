Contact Us
WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Player Takes Home Nearly $500K

Jon Craig
David’s Stationery
David’s Stationery Photo Credit: Google Maps

There is a New Jersey Lottery "half-millionaire," minus taxes, of course, on the Jersey Shore.

One very lucky Jersey Cash 5 player in Middlesex County matched all five numbers in Thursday night's drawing.

The payout? A wopping  $488,706.

Thursday's winning numbers were: 08, 14, 16, 22, and 36 and the XTRA number was: 02. 

The equally lucky retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. 

The winning ticket was sold at David’s Stationery at 112 Sampton Ave. in South Plainfield. (Middlesex County)

