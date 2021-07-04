Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Player Takes Home $257K

Jon Craig
Fuel 4 Food Mart in Fords
Fuel 4 Food Mart in Fords Photo Credit: Google Maps (streetview)

One lucky Central Jersey lottery player matched all five numbers drawn to win Tuesday's Jersey Cash 5 jackpot, state officials said.

The winning numbers were: 09, 14, 16, 29, and 34 and the XTRA number was: 02. 

The player will take home $257,146.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.

That winning ticket was sold by Fuel 4 Food Mart at 251 New Brunswick Ave. in  Fords in Middlesex County.

