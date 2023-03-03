Contact Us
WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Player Wins $315K

Jon Craig
Read More Stories
ShopRite
ShopRite Photo Credit: Google Maps (street view)

One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $315,455 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot on Thursday, March 2, state Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 07, 14, 24, 27 and 44 and the XTRA number was: 03. 

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket. 

The winning ticket was sold at Mullica Hill Supermarkets (ShopRite), 143 Bridgeton Pike, Mullica Hill in Gloucester County.

