News

WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Player Takes Home $816K

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
ShopRite
ShopRite Photo Credit: Google Maps

There was a  big lucky winner in Saturday's Jersey Cash 5 lottery drawing.

One ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $815,767 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, May 7, drawing. 

The winning numbers were: 07, 13, 16, 28, and 34 and the XTRA number was: 02. 

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. 

The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at ShopRite #553, 2909 Washington Rd., Parlin in Middlesex County.

