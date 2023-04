One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $118,358 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot on Monday, April 10, state Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 13, 18, 23, 39 and 40 and the XTRA number was: 04.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The winning ticket was sold at Krauszer’s Food Store, 1886 Route 130, North Brunswick in Middlesex County.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.