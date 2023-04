One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $100,000 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Thursday, April 6, state Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 04, 14, 18, 29 and 42 and the XTRA number was: 03.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.

The winning ticket was sold at McKee City Lukoil, 6101 Blackhorse Pike, Egg Harbor Township in Atlantic County.

