There's a lucky New Jersey Lottery winner in South Jersey.

One player bought a ticket for the $10 Jersey Jackpot Fast Play game and won $362,745, which is 100% of the Progressive Jackpot.

The winning ticket was sold at Wawa #8346, 2 North White Horse Pike, Somerdale, in Camden County.

