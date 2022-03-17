WINNER: Central Jersey Lottery Player Takes Home $1K Daily For Life

One New Jersey Lottery CASH4LIFE ticket won the $1,000 a day for life grand prize, state officials said.

The ticket matched the five white balls and the Cash Ball drawn for the Wednesday, March 16, drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at 7-Eleven #34591, 592 Amboy Ave., Edison in Middlesex County.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, March 16, drawing were: 10, 11, 13, 26 and 29. The Cash Ball was: 04.

Additionally, three players matched four white balls and the Cash Ball drawn winning the $2,500 third-tier prize.

