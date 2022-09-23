WINNER: $7M NJ Lottery Ticket Sold In Pick-6 Game

There's a new multi-millionaire in Burlington County.

One ticket matched all six numbers drawn for the Thursday, Sept. 22, Pick-6 drawing.

The winning ticket will claim the $7.1 million annuity jackpot.

The winning ticket was sold at Shoprite of Hainesport, 1520 Route 38 East in Hainesport.

At the time of purchase, players can choose between annuity prizes and cash value. The Pick-6 cash value of the winning ticket was $3,765,485.

The lucky retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning numbers for the Thursday, September 22, drawing were: 08, 15, 28, 31, 33 and 39.

The Double Play drawing results for the Thursday, Sept. 22, drawing were: 04, 08, 21, 37, 40 and 46.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.