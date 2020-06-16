WINNER: $630K Lottery Ticket Sold On Jersey Shore

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
7-Eleven in Seaside Heights
7-Eleven in Seaside Heights Photo Credit: Google Maps

The winning lottery ticket for Monday’s $630,569 Jersey Cash 5 drawing was sold at a 7-Eleven store along the Jersey Shore.

The jackpot winner made the lucky purchase at the 7-Eleven at 920 Boulevard in Seaside Heights, New Jersey Lottery officials said in a statement on Tuesday.

Monday’s winning numbers were: 3, 4, 16, 23, and 33. The XTRA number was 3. The jackpot swelled after five consecutive daily drawings were held without a ticket matching all five numbers before Monday.

The odds of a $1 ticket matching all five numbers are 962,598 to 1.

Tuesday’s top prize for Jersey Cash 5 rolls back to an estimated $75,000.

