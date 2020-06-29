Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
WINNER: $626K Lottery Ticket Sold On Jersey Shore

Jon Craig
Bay Avenue Farm LLC
Bay Avenue Farm LLC Photo Credit: Google Maps

The winning lottery ticket for Sunday’s $625,590 Jersey Cash 5 drawing was sold at Bay Avenue Farm store in Ocean County.

The jackpot winner matched all five numbers drawn after making the lucky purchase at 93 East Bay Ave. in Manahawkin, New Jersey Lottery officials said in a statement.

Sunday’s winning numbers were: 01, 06, 17, 19, and 43. The XTRA number was: 04.

 The Bay Avenue Farm retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. 

