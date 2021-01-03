Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: GONE IN 60 SECONDS: Critical Car Part Swiped At Alarming Rate In US, Fairview PD Nabs Duo
News

WINNER: $50K Lottery Ticket Sold In Morris County

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Quick Chek on Parsippany Road in Parsippany
Quick Chek on Parsippany Road in Parsippany Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Morris County.

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball for the Saturday, Feb. 27 drawing was sold at Quick Chek on Parsippany Road in Parsippany, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 02, 28, 31, 44, and 52. The Red Power Ball was 18, and the Multiplier number was 03.

The lucky winner will take home the $50,000 third-tier prize.

The Powerball jackpot now totals $123 million, and the next drawing will be held Wednesday, March 3.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.