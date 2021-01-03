WINNER: $50K Lottery Ticket Sold In Morris County

A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Morris County.

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball for the Saturday, Feb. 27 drawing was sold at Quick Chek on Parsippany Road in Parsippany, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 02, 28, 31, 44, and 52. The Red Power Ball was 18, and the Multiplier number was 03.

The lucky winner will take home the $50,000 third-tier prize.

The Powerball jackpot now totals $123 million, and the next drawing will be held Wednesday, March 3.

