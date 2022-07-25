WINNER: $3M Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Sold At South Jersey Wawa

There was one second-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Friday, July 22, Mega Million lottery drawing.
That ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn winning the $1 million prize.
That ticket was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $3 million, and was purchased at Wawa #457, 436 Oakshade Rd., Vincentown in Burlington County.
In addition to the second-tier prize won, seven players matched four of the five white balls and the Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 third-tier prize.
Those tickets were sold at the following locations:
- Bergen County: 7-Eleven #33475, 357 Market St., Elmwood Park;
- Burlington County: Applegreen Cooper, NJ Turnpike Milepost 39 North, Mount Laurel;
- Cumberland County: Garden Truck Stop, 2114 W. Garden Rd., Vineland;
- Ocean County: Quick Chek #113, 2307 Route 88, Point Pleasant;
- Somerset County: Shoprite #468, 1 S. Davenport St., Somerville;
- Union County: Quick Chek #23, 186 Westfield Ave., Clark; and,
- Warren County: Wawa #8313, 1300 Route 22, Phillipsburg.
The winning numbers for the Friday, July 22, drawing were: 14, 40, 60, 64, and 66. The Gold Mega Ball was 16, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.
The Mega Millions jackpot now rolls to $790 million.
