WINNER: $234K Lottery Ticket Sold At South Jersey Gas Station

The winning lottery ticket for Thursday’s $233,861 Jersey Cash 5 drawing was sold at a Citgo station in Burlington County.

The jackpot winner made the lucky purchase at Citgo on Route 130 North in Willingboro, New Jersey Lottery officials said in a statement on Friday.

Thursday’s winning numbers were: 01, 10, 18, 24 and 38. The XTRA number was: 02.

The Citgo retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket, officials said.

The odds of a $1 ticket matching all five numbers are 962,598 to 1, they said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.