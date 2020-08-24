WINNER: $1.8M Lottery Ticket Sold In Morris County

A Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth more than $1.8 million was sold in Morris County.

A ticket matching all five numbers for Friday’s drawing was sold at Parsippany News & Food Store on Halsey Road in Parsippany.

The winning numbers were: 12, 14, 31, 37, and 41. The XTRA number was: 04.

The lucky winner will take home the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot of $1,813,783 — the second largest Jersey Cash 5 jackpot ever won in Parsippany.

“Congratulations to the winner of this incredible all-cash jackpot!” said New Jersey Lottery Deputy Executive Director Jerry Guarino. “We encourage the winner to sign the back of the ticket, make a copy of both sides and put it in a safe place, and contact Lottery Headquarters at 609-599-5875 to arrange to file a claim for this impressive Jersey Cash 5 jackpot.”

