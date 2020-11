A New Jersey Lottery ticket good for $10,000 was sold in Hackensack.

The Mega Millions ticket from Friday's drawing was sold at ShopRite on South River Street.

The winning numbers were 18, 24, 27, 34, and 60. The Gold Mega Ball was 02, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

The Mega Millions jackpot rolls to $152 million.

