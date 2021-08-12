Contact Us
WINNER: $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In New Jersey

54 Park Blvd. in Clementon
54 Park Blvd. in Clementon

Someone in New Jersey is $1 million richer.

The second-tier prizewinning Powerball ticket from Wednesday's drawing was sold at Speed Mart on Park Blvd. in Clementon.

The numbers were 12, 18, 20, 29, and 30. The Red Power Ball number was 16. The Multiplier number was 03. 

More than 30,000 New Jersey players took home an estimated $177,387 in prizes ranging from $4 to $300. 

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $258 million, and the next drawing will be held Saturday, August 14 at 10:59 p.m.

