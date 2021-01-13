WINNER: $1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Hudson County, Jackpot Soars To $750M

A winning $1 million New Jersey Lottery ticket from the Tuesday, Jan. 12 Mega Millions drawing was sold in Hudson County.

The ticket was purchased from Prime on Garden in Hoboken.

The $750 million jackpot drawing will be held on Friday, Jan. 15. If won, it would be the 2nd-largest jackpot in the game’s history. The estimated cash value is $550.6 million.

A winning Mega Millions ticket from last week's drawing was sold at a Camden County bagel shop.

There were nine third-tier prizewinning tickets sold that matched four of the five white balls and the gold ball winning $10,000.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, Jan. 12, drawing were: 12, 14, 26, 28, and 33. The Gold Mega Ball was 09, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

In addition to the second and third-tier prizes won, 141 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500. Nineteen of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prizes to $1,000.

Moreover, 212,530 other New Jersey players took home $832,412 in prizes ranging from $2 to $400.

The next drawing will be held Friday, Jan. 15, at 11:00 p.m.

