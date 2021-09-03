WILD RIDE: Hackensack Man With Arrest Record Goes For Officer's Gun In Ambo, Garfield PD Says

A Hackensack man with a history of fighting with police tried to disarm a Garfield officer during a struggle in an ambulance, authorities said.

Michael Rufrano, 45, was acting irrational when officers responding to a 911 call found him outside a home on Garwood Court North, Capt. Richard Uram said Friday.

Rufrano agreed to be taken to a hospital for an evaluation but then went for an officer's gun and tried to flee during what became a struggle, Uram said.

He was unsuccessful and was immediately placed into custody for the ride to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus, the captain said.

An officer suffered a minor injury in the tussle, he added.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 190-pound Rufrano previously tangled with Garfield police as they tried to arrest him for disorderly conduct in June 2018, records show. He'd been free pending trial on similar charges out of Hasbrouck Heights last December when Wednesday night's incident occurred.

Rufrano remained held Friday at New Bridge pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of aggravated assault and attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.