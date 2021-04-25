Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
WILD NIGHT: Four Wounded As Bullets Fly In Paterson

Jerry DeMarco
Paterson police
Paterson police Photo Credit: Ron Bombaro (tornadochaser66)

Three men and a woman were hospitalized in a trio of Paterson shootings in a span of barely six hours, authorities said.

The first two men – one, 20, from the city and the other a 22-year-old Wallingon resident – arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center via private vehicle shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, they said.

Both had been struck in a drive-by shooting on East 27th Street between Park and 17th avenues, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

Police responded to another shooting shortly before 10 p.m.

This time, an 18-year-old city man was wounded as he sat in a car at the corner of East 19th and Cedar streets, Valdes and Baycora said.

He was taken to St. Joe’s.

Hospital personnel called police around 12:30 a.m. Sunday after a 24-year-old victim with a graze wound arrived at the hospital via private vehicle.

She’d been shot at the corner of Hopper and Halpine streets, authorities said.

Valdes and Baycora didn’t say whether any suspected shooters had been arrested or identified.

