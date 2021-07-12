Wife Accidentally Drives Over Husband After Deadly Motorcycle Crash, PA State Police Say

Contact Us
Todd Addison Jr.
Todd Addison Jr. Photo Credit: Facebook

A 37-year-old man has died in a motorcycle crash, according to Pennsylvania State police.

Todd Addison Jr., of Duncannon, died in a crash involving an SUV in Dickinson Township, Cumberland County on Saturday at 11:38 a.m.

Addison, driving a Victory motorcycle, and his wife, Suzette Addison, who was driving a Yamaha motorcycle, were traveling southbound along Carlisle Road towards Pine Grove road just before the crash.

A Kia Soul SUV, driven by Victoria Jesswein, failed to yield while turning left off of Pine Grove Road.

Jesswein struck Addison-- pinning him underneath her vehicle.

Addison’s wife could not easily stop before pulling off the road-- forcing her to accidentally drive over her husband's body.

Addison died at the scene of the crash.

No one else was reported injured in the crash.

No charges have been filed at the time of publishing.

Addison is a trucker and former member of the US Army, according to his Facebook. He is predeceased by his namesake and father, and survived by his wife.

Details regarding funeral and memorial services have not been made public.

