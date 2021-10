A 106-year-old Pennsylvania woman with a penchant for brewski received an unexpected gift on Thursday.

Margaret Dilullo, of West Lawn, was given a truckload of beer by her favorite brand, Yuengling, the brewery announced.

Dilullo claims her secret is a daily beer, and the Pottsville-based company wanted to reward her for her years of loyalty.

