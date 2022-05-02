Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Flawed DNA Test Gets Bergen Man Doing Life For Beating, Burning Woman, 70, New Trial
News

WHO IS HE? Police Try To ID Man Found Shot Dead Behind Paterson Library

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Paterson police
Paterson police Photo Credit: Paterson PD Ceasefire Unit

Authorities were trying to identify a man found shot dead in the street behind the Paterson public library.

Responding officers found the body on Van Houten Avenue between the library and the Edward W. Kilpatrick School shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday.

EMS pronounced him dead at the scene, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.

Investigators were seeking witnesses who could help identify the man and whoever shot him.

They asked that anyone who might have seen something or has helpful information contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org. Or call the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at (973) 321-1120.  

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.